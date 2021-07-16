Gorgeous weekend ahead, hotter next week

MADISON (WKOW) - After severe storms earlier this week, dry, sunny conditions move in for the weekend.

SET UP

A dominant area of high pressure is moving in as our storm system moves out. That will cause clear skies with low humidity through the weekend.

There is some smoke drifting overhead due to wildfires out west reaching the jet stream and getting carried into our area. You likely won't smell anything as most particulates stay high up, but the sky may look milky white and our sunrises and sunsets will be hazier than usual.

TODAY

Areas of dense fog through mid-morning, especially through the Driftless Region and Lower Wisconsin River Valley. Keep your headlights on if visibility is impacted on the roads.



Then, skies turn mostly sunny with a few clouds building through the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.



TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cooler with temps in the upper 50s.



SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and nice in the low 80s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer in the mid 80s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny in the mid 80s.



TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, very warm and more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s and isolated storms possible.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.



THURSDAY

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.