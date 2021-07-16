‘He wouldn’t look at me:’ Eyewitness says Chandler Halderson acted oddly in remote area before human remains discovered

TOWN OF ROXBURY (WKOW) -- A Dane County man tells 27 News a person he believes was Chandler Halderson acted oddly as he encountered him near a remote stretch of the Wisconsin River where authorities later discovered yet-to-be-identified human remains.



Halderson, 23, is charged with first degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of his father, Bart Halderson, 50. He is also charged with providing false information on the disappearance of Bart Halderson and Chandler's mother, Krista Halderson, 53. Authorities say Bart Halderson's dismembered remains were found in the Town of Cottage Grove. Krista Halderson remains missing.



Gene Unger tells 27 News a Subaru wagon was parked near his home and a trail to a popular but somewhat concealed fishing spot and a man emerged from the station wagon.



"He wouldn't look at me," Unger tells 27 News of the driver. "He looked up, looked straight down, and kind of got out of the car, head down, then walked....don't know why he was walking, just to scope out whatever's here, turned around, grabbed his backpack, there's a trail here, goes to the park," Unger says.



Unger says the backpack was not bulging. But Unger tells 27 News who he now believes it was Halderson, missing equipment most visitors to the area bring.

"Most everyone takes fishing gear and a fishing pole, but he didn't have that," Unger tells 27 News. "So it was kind of odd."



In addition to being close to the Wisconsin River and on Old Highway 60, the wooded space the man entered is near thick, brush piles. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says the unidentified remains were found in this area.



Unger's observations confirm other Sheriff's evidence. "We actually obtained a photo of Chandler being in that general area," Barrett said Thursday.



In a 27 News interview with Halderson after he reported his parents missing but before his arrest, Halderson noted his father fished. Unger wonders if Chandler Halderson was familiar with the fishing spot near Unger's property from Halderson's father or because Halderson may be a fisherman himself.



Unger tells 27 News he's confident his surroundings are peaceful and serene, despite their connection now to the sad, Halderson family saga. "This is issue between the son and family, not a crime spree," Unger says.

Chandler Halderson's attorney says Halderson is an Eagle Scout who's also been involved with church activities. The only publicly documented friction between Halderson and his parents comes from the criminal complaint against Halderson. It states Halderson told detectives he angered his father before his parents' disappearance when he says he broke the home's fire place glass while throwing a ball to a family dog.



Gene Unger says Halderson's car was parked near the trail to the lower river way for two to three hours.



Chandler Halderson told authorities and 27 News his parents disappeared after leaving with unknown friends to the Halderson family cabin in White Lake, but authorities say there's no evidence the Windsor couple was ever at the cabin. They say other aspects of what the younger Halderson says about his parent's plans were later disputed by family friends.



















