Judge eyes 2022 trial in deaths of 2 teens buried in yard

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge says a trial could begin next year in the deaths of teenage siblings found buried behind their home. Sheriffs deputies in Effingham County found the bodies of Mary Frances Crocker and Elwyn John Crocker Jr. in December 2018. Their father, Elwyn Crocker Sr., and two other relatives await trial for murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Superior Court Judge F. Gates Peed told a hearing Thursday that trial could begin in early 2022. Authorities say both teens had been beaten, starved and kept in a dog crate before they died. Two other family members pleaded guilty and agreed to testify.