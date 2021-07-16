Judge orders end to DACA, current enrollees safe for now

A federal judge in Texas has ordered the end to an Obama-era program that shielded young immigrants from deportation, although he kept in place for existing recipients. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen ruled Friday in favor of Texas and eight other conservative states that had sued to halt the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, which provides limited protections to about 650,000 people. The ruling halts new approvals, but those already enrolled will keep their protections for now. The states argued DACA was unconstitutional. Supporters of DACA had argued the states lacked the standing to sue.