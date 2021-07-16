Lawyer in Vatican abuse trial says no evidence of misconduct

ROME (AP) — The lawyer for a onetime altar boy accused of sexually abusing a younger boy at the Vatican’s youth seminary has asked a Vatican court to absolve her client. In her closing arguments Friday, Lawyer Rita Claudia Baffioni said there was no evidence of misconduct. She said the seven-month age difference between alleged victim and aggressor, who were 13 and 14 at the start of the alleged abuse, made the charges against the Rev. Gabriele Martinelli not believable. Prosecutors have asked the tribunal to convict Martinelli and sentence him to six years in prison. They have also asked for a four-year sentence for the former rector of the seminary.