Man who killed Wisconsin mother, her 2 daughters gets life

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing a Wisconsin mother and her two young daughters has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Arzel Ivery admitted in April that he killed 26-year-old Amarah “Jerica” Banks, 5-year-old Zaniya Ivery and 4-year-old Camaria Banks in 2020. The criminal complaint says he told police he killed Banks after fighting with her, then strangled the girls because he didn’t want them to live in a world without their mother. Police say he then set their bodies on fire in a garage in Milwaukee.