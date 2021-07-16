Maxwell Street Days returns to State Street in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Maxwell Street Days in Madison took a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is back in full swing this weekend.

It usually happens every third weekend in July.

This weekend, there will be a plethora of vendors selling everything things like clothing, jewelry, gifts, artwork, and more. There will also be food and drinks from State Street and Capitol Square shops and restaurants.

The event has been going on for more than 40 years, and it's put on by the Greater State Street Business Association.

On Friday and Saturday, vendors start selling at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. On Sunday, vendors will open their booths at 10 a.m. and things will wrap up at 5 p.m.

For more information, including which vendors are participating, click here.