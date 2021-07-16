Name to know: ‘Escape Room’ franchise star Taylor Russell

The 26-year-old Canadian actor Taylor Russell is still a relative newcomer on the scene with a handful of roles in projects like Netflix’s “Lost in Space,” indies like “Waves” and the “Escape Room” movies, the latest of which is out this weekend. But she’s quickly establishing herself as one to watch. Movie lovers don’t necessarily come to high concept horrors like “Escape Room” or its sequel “Tournament of Champions” for the acting, yet still, her talent shines through as the traumatized but determined Zoey. Next up, she’s starring opposite Timothée Chalamet in in “Bones & All,” a story about first love directed by Luca Guadagnino of “Call Me By Your Name.”