No injuries after a Janesville fire, garage a total loss

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Fire crews fought a fire in Janesville Friday, according to them, the garage is completely destroyed but no on was injured or displaced.

The Janesville Fire Department (JFD) were dispatched to 1808 S. Osborne Avenue just before 12:00 p.m. for a report of a detached garage fire.

The Janesville Police Department, the Janesville Department of Public Works and Alliant Energy assisted at the scene.

Firefighters said when they arrived, the two-car garage was completely on fire and there were two other residential buildings just feet away.

JFD reported they were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes.

Both the Janesville Department of Public Works and JFD said the garage is a total loss, and the cause is under investigation.

Fire crews said no one was injured or displaced due to the fire, and the two nearby residences only had minor exterior damage.

Spectrum and AT&T were informed of damages caused by the heat to overhead lines, according to JFD.