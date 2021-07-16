Official: Aristide to return to Haiti ‘fully recovered’

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — An associate of former Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide says the twice elected, twice ousted leader is scheduled to arrive in Haiti after spending nearly a month in Cuba for medical treatment. Joel Edouard Vorbe says Aristide has “completely recovered,” though he said he didn’t have details about Aristide’s condition. Aristide’s return adds a potentially volatile element to an already tense situation in a country facing a power vacuum following the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.