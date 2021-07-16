Olympic Games gear up for July 23 start as coronavirus concerns loom

TOYKO (WKOW) -- The largest mass gathering of the COVID-19 pandemic is now just about a week away, as athletes gear up to participate in the Toyko Olympics.

Right now, daily cases of COVID-19 are at a six-month high. Japan has already banned spectators, and a handful of athletes are opted out of participating altogether.

The virus has affected just about every detail of the games, including the medal ceremonies. Winning athletes will have to put on their own medals.