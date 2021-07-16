Biden and Sanders, once rivals, are now partners in power

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have forged an unlikely yet understandable partnership. The president won over American voters with a calmly reassuring nod to traditional governing, and the democratic socialist senator twice came close to winning the presidential nomination. Together, they are trying to unite the Democrats in Congress around the president’s national rebuilding proposal. To start, they agreed to the size of a $3.5 trillion infrastructure package, adding vision, hearing and dental care for older Americans. For two political leaders in the twilight of decadeslong careers, it is the chance of a lifetime, the stuff of legacies.