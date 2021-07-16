Plenty at stake for NBC as COVID Olympics opening looms

NEW YORK (AP) — In a perfect world for NBC Universal, Americans will soon be buzzing about the Olympics performance of Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas or some potential champion that few could have predicted. In an imperfect world, the Olympics are a coronavirus-infected disaster. The Tokyo Olympics are moving forward after a year’s delay despite Japan’s COVID-19 state of emergency. NBC is moving forward with a staggering amount of coverage on its broadcast network, cable networks, online and streaming platforms. The opening ceremony on July 23 will air twice — live early in the morning and repeated again on NBC in prime time.