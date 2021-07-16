Roundy’s announces hand sanitizer donations at all Wisconsin stores

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Roundy's Supermarkets announced Friday that all Wisconsin Pick 'n Save and Metro Market stores will donate free hand sanitizer to customers to encourage safety and sanitation as the country continues to fight COVID-19.

According to a news release from Roundy's spokesperson Christopher Durian, bottles of hand sanitizer will be stocked in displays near the checkout areas in every store. All customers are encouraged to take a bottle at the end of their shopping trips.

“As pandemic restrictions continue to be lifted across the state, we are experiencing a reduced demand for hand sanitizer and are pleased to provide free hand sanitizer at our Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores to customers,” Roundy's VP of Communications James Hyland said in the release.