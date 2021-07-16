State Patrol searching for black Volkswagen responsible for starting nine-car Janesville pileup

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol has identified a black Volkswagen Jetta coming to a full stop in the middle of southbound I-39/90 as the inciting incident behind a fiery nine-car crash July 6, leading to several injuries.

According to the crash report, the black Jetta came to a full stop in the left lane of southbound I-39/90, forcing the car immediately behind it to stop as well. From there, seven other cars were forced to stop and collided, spreading across all of the southbound lanes and crashing into the concrete median as well.

The roadway was closed for 11 hours as a result, and although nobody died at the scene, several cars caught fire and more than one passenger received medical attention. State Patrol said the Jetta drove away from the scene with its hazard lights on.

Witnesses and traffic cams were unable to pick up license plate information for the car. Authorities did not report anyone driving under the influence at the scene, and do not have any identifying information for the Jetta driver.