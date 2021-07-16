A lot of sun and some haze this weekend

A lot of sun and some haze this weekendNew
MADISON (WKOW) - A quiet stretch begins, marked by plenty of sunshine, seasonal temps and haze.
First, let's take a look at the tornadoes that touched down in Iowa. While that same system brought southern Wisconsin severe weather... it brought, so far, one of the days with the single most tornadoes touching down in one day.
As of Friday morning, the number of confirmed tornadoes touching down on July 14th, 2021, is 26. That number could go up as assessments on damage continue.
Locally, quiet conditions are taking over - the weekend will be filled with sunshine with seasonal temperatures.
Friday, there is a chance for an isolated shower mainly for those in the white circle. But most will see dry yet hazy conditions with cloud cover chipping away across the southeast.
Expect smoke/hazy conditions to be overhead throughout the weekend, as smoke from wildfires in Canada and the western United States swirls overhead.
So get out and enjoy the weekend! Make sure you're staying hydrated, cool, applying the sunscreen and taking it easy if you have respiratory problems since smoke will be in the atmopshere.