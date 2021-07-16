Tennessee death row inmate makes rare court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee death row inmate has made a rare public appearance during a court hearing about claims that he is intellectually disabled and should not be executed for the slayings of a mother and daughter more than 30 years ago. Pervis Payne listened Friday as lawyers argued in a Memphis courtroom over a request by prosecutors to access prison records as part of Payne’s evaluation by a state expert about claims that he is mentally disabled. Payne was brought to Memphis from Nashville, where has been held in a high-security prison since his conviction and death sentence for the 1987 stabbing deaths.