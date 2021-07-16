Ticket demand soars for Game 5 of NBA Finals

PHOENIX (WKOW) -- Bruce Genzburg has been selling tickets in the Phoenix area for five decades. He's seen some popular tickets for Phoenix Suns games but nothing quite like what is unfolding for Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

"It's the hottest ticket for the Suns in history, really, because of inflation going on and everything. Tickets to get in for the game tomorrow are $800 and up," says the owner of Jack's Ticket Agency.

Tickets were pricey for the first two games in the series in Phoenix. However, the current prices are still a couple hundred more than what the market dictated a week ago.

"With the demand and the outcome of the games, prices have been escalating," says Genzburg.

Fans of both franchises are clamoring to be a part of history. The Suns have never won a NBA Championship. Meanwhile, the Bucks' only title came in 1971. With the series tied 2-2, demand moving forward could go even higher. Genzburg estimates a Game 7 ticket could be worth more than $1,000 if the series returns to Phoenix next week.

The Bucks and Suns will meet in Game 5 on Saturday night at 8 p.m. CT in Phoenix.

