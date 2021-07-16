TIMELINE: What we know so far in the Halderson investigation

MADISON (WKOW) — In the week since Bart and Krista Halderson were reported missing by their son, Chandler, the investigation into the case has evolved rapidly. What was a missing person's investigation is now a homicide investigation, with Chandler charged in the death of his father.

Now, with new information available as a result of a criminal complaint, we know the case begins before Chandler informed police of his parent's "disappearance." In order to help make sense of the investigation so far, 27 News has put together a timeline of events.

JULY 1

This is the date Chandler Halderson told police he last saw his parents.

JULY 2

According to the criminal complaint, Krista's co worker told police that she was supposed to work on this date, but did not show up. The absence was described as "not pre-arranged" and the behavior as unlike her.

JULY 3

On this date, the criminal complaint alleges a woman saw a man matching Chandler's description in the area of DNR property in Columbia County near Sauk City. The person she saw was reportedly wearing a backpack and walking away from the Wisconsin River.

This "odd" activity was noted several days before Bart and Krista were reported missing.

JULY 5

According to the criminal complaint, Chandler was at a property in Cottage Grove that belonged to family of his girlfriend. His girlfriend's mother's partner said he showed up at the property and she had given him permission to use the pool.

She said she saw a Subaru with the hatchback open (Chandler's parent's car) by a shed on the property and later saw Chandler south of the shed near a wood line.

JULY 7

Now, Bart and Krista Halderson are reported missing. The information provided at the time was that the couple was last seen at their home on July 1 and were planning a trip to Langlade County at the family's cabin.

According to the criminal complaint, police interviewed Chandler at the family's Windsor home that evening and the detective noticed that sections of the floor appeared to be missing, along with an outline half wall next to the door that was no longer there.

Chandler at this time explained to police why he thought his parents missing. He told police his parents were being picked up around 6 am on July 2 to go to their cabin in White Lake, but did not know who. He said his parents were gone before he woke up. Chandler said he last heard from his parents on July 4, when his mom texted him — that was allegedly the only communication he had with his parents over the course of their trip.

Chandler said he thought his parents were missing because they had not yet returned home on July 7 and calls were going to voicemail.

JULY 8

Several developments occurred on this day, and it would signal the first change in the investigation.

First, Chandler Halderson spoke to several news outlet about his parent's disappearance. He told 27 News similar information to what he told police: that his parents went to Langlade County with friends he didn't know and that they hadn't returned home.

In the background, the police investigation took a turn when "mutilated and dismembered" human remains were found on the property of Chandler's girlfriend's family in Cottage Grove.

That night, after another interview with police, Chandler was taken into custody for providing false information on a missing persons case. Police at that time called the disappearance of Bart and Krista "suspicious."

JULY 9

On this date, police announced that they had discovered human remains, calling them "unidentifiable."

JULY 10

According to the criminal complaint, the individual who saw suspicious activity in Columbia County came forward and reported what she saw, leading investigators to search the area.

JULY 11

The Dane County Sheriff's Office confirmed to 27 news that on this date a search warrant was executed at Bart and Krista Halderson's home in Windsor. As of July 15, investigators were still processing the home.

JULY 12

The previously "unidentified" human remains found in Cottage Grove were formally identified as belonging to Bart Halderson. Officials have not identified the date in which Bart died, and the criminal complaint states it could be between July 1 and 8.

Although Chandler had been placed on the scene of where the remains were found, he was still only in custody for providing false information and had a $10,000 bond in court.

Later that evening, Chandler's charges would change. Three new recommended charges were added: first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and mutilating a corpse.

JULY 14

The lead police got of suspicious behavior led to a grim discovery: more human remains. At this time those remains still have not been identified by a medical examiner.

JULY 15

Chandler was formally charged in the death of his father, and now has a $1 million bail. He currently faces four charges: first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, mutilating a corpse, and providing false information on a missing person's case.

Although, the prosecuting attorney said more charges are expected.

Krista Halderson is still considered to be a missing person. In the last news conference, police said they're "still optimistic that Krista is still alive and well."