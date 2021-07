PORTAGE (WKOW) — I-39 is closed in Columbia County due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash is at mile marker 85 near Portage. WisDOT expects the closure to last at least two hours.

WisDOT cameras at around 4 pm shows backed up traffic.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to the scene.

You can see a live look at traffic in our Facebook live.