Undecided Sen. Ron Johnson outpaces Democrats in fundraising

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has raised more money in the last three months than all of the announced Democratic candidates seeking to take him on, even though the two-term incumbent has yet to announce whether he’s seeking reelection in 2022.

His latest campaign finance filings show Johnson raised $1.2 million between April and June and had $1.7 million cash on hand.

Alex Lasry, on leave as an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks, led the Democratic field, raising $1 million over the period with more than $1 million cash on hand.

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski raised $513,000, which included $45,000 of her own money.