US to send first vaccine doses to Africa in coming days

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. will begin making its first COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Africa in the coming days, with the ultimate goal of sharing 25 million doses this summer across the continent in partnership with the African Union

. The State Department says the first donated doses will be sent to Ethiopia, Djibouti and Burkina Faso, with the U.S. working with the COVAX global vaccine alliance. In all, doses will eventually go to 49 African countries.

The shipments come as part of an initial supply of 80 million doses that President Joe Biden had pledged to send out by the end of June, though deliveries were slowed by regulatory and logistical hurdles.