Veteran Reflects on Deployments to Afghanistan

MADISON (WKOW) -- President Biden announced the United States mission in Afghanistan would end by August 31, 2021.

After 20 years, Sam Rogers, a local veteran says the end of the war is just one of many things he's anticipating.

Rogers said, "I'm looking forward to no more funerals as a result of this war. I'm looking forward to not worrying about not only my friends who are still in my former soldiers who are still in."

Rogers deployed to Afghanistan three times with the Army and knows first-hand the human and emotional toll of this war.

Rogers said, "From my first 2009 2010, surge deployment, 40 soldiers killed and over 350 casualties and just suicides that have continued on today. I attempted suicide after my first deployment. I've dealt with survivor's guilt for a long time."

Dr. Timothy Juergens, with the William Middleton VA Hospital in Madison, said, "The more times a person is deployed, the more opportunities they have for traumatic exposures, and to have experienced things that will take a toll on them."

Thousands of military returning from Afghanistan suffering from mental health issues often turn to VA hospitals for help.

Juergens said, "Every veteran may have a different reaction to this war, coming to a formal end and that can vary from relief; for reasons, additional people might not need to go through such experiences, to frustrations to what are the endpoints and whether those are resolved or not."

"I think, for me, there's a sense of relief, said Rogers.

With an end to the war clearly in sight, Rogers said he along with Wisconsin's more than 51-thousand Afghanistan veterans can now move on to healing.

"There's some sense of closure that, I think the families of, my friends who, who died in this conflict, can experience," Rogers said

After twenty years of war 2,448 Americans have been killed, 20,722 more wounded.