‘We could feel the heat of the fire inside of our vehicle’: Community helps families in need after fiery Janesville pileup

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Melissa Buckles and her two twin daughters, who were conjoined at birth, were among several of the survivors who narrowly escaped a fiery pileup in Janesville on July 6. The pileup closed all southbound lanes of I-39 for nearly 12 hours.

Before the crash happened, Buckles and two of her children were driving in a van while her two twin daughters, Erin and Jade, were traveling shortly behind them in another vehicle. Suddenly, a black Volkswagen Jetta stopped in the roadway, causing eight cars behind the vehicle to collide trying to avoid it.

Buckles two daughters, Jade and Erin, were conjoined at birth and narrowly made it out of the crash alive. (Photo: Melissa Buckles)

"We couldn't see anything it was just black smoke," Buckles said. "I didn't know if there was anything in front of me. I didn't know if my vehicle would work or if my daughter's vehicle would work."

Buckles was able to stop abruptly behind the black Volkswagen when it happened, but other cars behind her could not and collided with the back of the family's vehicles.

"This semi was burning next to us," Buckles said. "We could feel the heat of the fire inside of our vehicle."

A semi truck overturned and burst into flames after colliding with Buckles' van, forcing her to leave her two twin-daughters behind in the smoke.

"I just looked in my rearview praying that I would see her car," Buckles said.

Through the smoke and flames, Buckles' two twin daughters, Erin and Jade, were able to escape.

"They came out of it and I just burst into tears, because I didn't know if I would lose my family that day," Buckles said.

Buckles' and her family are from Virginia but were traveling in Wisconsin after attending a wheelchair basketball tournament. Her two 17-year-old daughters were conjoined at birth and after separation surgery during their infancy, Erin was left paralyzed from the chest down.

She now plays in a wheelchair basketball league and travels across the country.

Erin Buckles plays competitive wheelchair basketball, and lost her wheelchair in the crash. Family and friends were able to help her buy a new one. (Photo: Melissa Buckles)

Although her wheelchair was damaged beyond repair during the crash, Erin's family and friends were able to raise over $7,500 in just 15 hours to buy her a new one.

"They're both doing amazingly well… going to be seniors this year in high school," Buckles said. "So, they're miracles in and of themselves."

Derek Wooderson and his family-of-five also narrowly escaped the crash. Their vehicle caught fire immediately after the initial crash.

"It must've severed the fuel line in our truck because instantly everything erupted into fire," Wooderson said.

His son was badly burned on the back of his head and on his arm just after the crash. The rest of the family escaped uninjured.

The family and their dog were able to run down the road to safety, leaving all of their belongings — even their shoes — burning in their vehicle.

"We took off running down the interstate to get away from it," Wooderson said. "My family didn't even have shoes on. And we watched our stuff burn up."

Most of their belongings were lost in the fire, but miraculously, Wooderson says his wedding ring and some important family documents were salvaged.

One of the witnesses whose name Wooderson can't remember let the family stay in his vehicle in air conditioning while their car was burning.

Authorities are still looking for the owner of the black Volkswagen Jetta pictured above. (Photo: Wisconsin State Patrol)

Miraculously, no one was killed during the pileup, but the crash left I-39 Southbound near Janesville closed for nearly 12 hours. Wisconsin State Patrol is still looking for the driver of the black Volkswagen Jetta that may have caused the incident.