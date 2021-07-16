Witness: Commissioner used arson money to buy campaign signs

ATLANTA (AP) — A witness has testified that suspended Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck improperly took money from the private insurer he led and used it to buy campaign signs. The testimony came Friday in Beck’s trial on charges that he embezzled more than $2 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association. Beck managed the private insurer before he was sworn in as Georgia’s top insurance regulator. Earlier testimony alleged Beck siphoned off other money by providing invoices to GUA contractors who in turn billed GUA and sent money back to Beck or entities he controlled. The Republican faces numerous charges including mail fraud and money laundering. He has denied wrongdoing.