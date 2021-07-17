3rd venue cancels Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene rally

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A third event venue in California has canceled a Saturday night rally by Republican House Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A spokesman for the city of Anaheim announced the latest cancellation on Saturday, hours before the rally was scheduled to begin. The Press-Enterprise reports that a city spokesman said officials had concerns about public safety. Two venues in nearby cities previously canceled plans to host the event. Gaetz of Florida and Greene of Georgia insisted in Twitter posts they would find a new location, but Gaetz later said a protest would be held instead in Riverside, where one of the events was canceled.