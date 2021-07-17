ACT reports ‘testing incident’ at Stoughton High School Saturday

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- The ACT confirmed Saturday morning there was a incident at a testing site at Stoughton High School that caused one room's test session to be canceled.

According to a spokesperson for the nonprofit standardized testing organization, the incident affected one room of testing, which was subsequently dismissed.

"While ACT continues to gather more details about this unfortunate incident, ACT will be in contact with the affected students, who will be given the opportunity to retest," said ACT spokesperson James Elias in an email. "ACT seeks to provide ideal, comparable testing conditions for every student who takes the ACT, so that examinees have an equal and fair opportunity to demonstrate their academic achievement and skills."

The ACT spokesperson did not specify what happened during the incident. 27 News has reached out to the Stoughton Area School District.