At least one child hurt in crash on Madison’s east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people were hurt in a crash on Madison's east side Saturday, and fire officials say at least one of the victims was a child.

The City of Madison Fire Department said it took two people to the hospital Saturday after a crash around 1:17 p.m.

It happened in the area of Goldfinch Drive. Madison Fire officials tell 27 News one of the people hurt was a child, and they weren't sure how old the other person was.

The fire department said there were two vehicles involved in the crash. Madison Police are expected to release more information about the crash soon.