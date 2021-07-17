Biden, Harris: Protect voting rights to honor John Lewis

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both marking the one-year anniversary of the death U.S. Rep. John Lewis by urging Congress to enact laws to protect voting rights. They said Saturday that doing so would honor the legacy of the civil rights icon. Harris called Lewis “an American hero.” Congressional Democrats are pushing two bills they say would strengthen access to the ballot. One is the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It would restore sections of the Voting Rights Act that were weakened by the Supreme Court. Republicans say the bills are an overreach of federal power into states’ ability to conduct elections.