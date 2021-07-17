Bucks fans flock to Phoenix-area bar

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (WKOW) -- Nathan Hofer just moved from Wisconsin to the Phoenix area a couple weeks ago. So, when the Bucks made the NBA Finals, he started searching for a good place to watch the game with his friends which led him to Clancy's Pub in Scottsdale.

"Saw this place on Facebook. We were at The Sandbar the other night. Too many Suns fans. So, we had to find a place with a more friendly vibe."

Daniel Ferguson, the owner of Clancy's Pub, did not necessarily expect to become the "Bucks bar". It just sort of happened. Ferguson's family has long been Packers fans. So, his pub has become a go-to place to watch Green Bay in the fall. Many of those same fans also root for the Bucks. So, when the NBA Finals came around, Bucks green started showing up to the pub.

"One game was almost like 50/50 Bucks to Suns. I’m in the back room. I hear cheering. I don’t know who scored. I have to come out and see who scored the last point."

Ferguson is not a Bucks fan himself. He jokes he is simply rooting for "whoever in seven". However, he is quickly embracing the role his pub is playing in this Bucks run.

"The 'Bucks bar'. We are it. People want to make reservations, but I have to do first-come, first-serve because it's becoming that way right now."

Meanwhile, Hofer and a handful of friends had their spot at a table claimed by noon as they raised a glass to, "Bucks in six".