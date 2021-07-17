Crowds cheer on the Bucks from Madison’s Majestic Theater

MADISON (WKOW) -- Crowds packed into the Majestic Theater Saturday night to cheer on the deer as they brought in their third win in game five of the NBA Finals.

"We came down here to cheer on the deer and drink some beers together," said Gabe Davis, a Bucks fan from La Crosse.

Davis along with his friend Daniel Bruns said the theater's watch party was a much-needed escape from the stress and social distancing brought on by the pandemic over the past year.

"It's very nice to have these venues hold these big events that I can just go to and have a good time with and invite some friends and be able to watch the game," Bruns said.

For the theater, the event was equally special. It's only the second in-person event the theater has held since last March when the pandemic began.

"The entire purpose of what we do is to bring people together," said Lauren Toler, Director of Events at FPC Live, the company that put on the watch party. "It was really difficult for sixteen months not to be able to fulfill that purpose."

For Toler and other event organizers, the pandemic brought on a lot of uncertainty and worry.

Lauren Toler is the Director of Events at FPC Live, the organization that put on the watch party at Majestic. (Photo: Ward Jolles, WKOW)

"We had no idea what was happening. We didn't know what to expect," Toler said.

Now that more and more people have been vaccinated and coronavirus restrictions have been lifted, the theater is able to welcome back pre-pandemic level crowds again — something Toler says is a dream-come-true.

"People use concerts as an outlet, honestly as a means for their own mental health," Toler said. "I absolutely love going to shows. I love going to these events."

Toler and other organizers say the theater has a number of events planned for the summer. You can find a list of those events on the theater's website.