Drying out and warming up

MADISON (WKOW) - There'll be isolated chances for showers and an occasional storm, but overall... it'll be a dry forecast.

To end the weekend, skies are going to be quiet but hazy as thin smoke is replaced with thicker smoke throughout the day.

Enjoy the less hazy conditions now, Wisconsin... because thicker smoke is on the way. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/6xfltE8M6t — Blaise (@blaisemkeller) July 17, 2021

Despite the hazy, with little cloud cover expected, the UV index will be high on Sunday and air quality might be on the poorer side.

And looking into the start of the next work week, the UV Index will still remain high.

Temperatures will continue to climb into next week as well, 90s could return by next weekend.

Meanwhile, rain chances are going to be minimal... with isolated chances for storms possible Tuesday night then again on Thursday.