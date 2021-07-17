Drying out and warming up

Drying out and warming upNew
MADISON (WKOW) - There'll be isolated chances for showers and an occasional storm, but overall... it'll be a dry forecast.
To end the weekend, skies are going to be quiet but hazy as thin smoke is replaced with thicker smoke throughout the day.
Despite the hazy, with little cloud cover expected, the UV index will be high on Sunday and air quality might be on the poorer side.
And looking into the start of the next work week, the UV Index will still remain high.
Temperatures will continue to climb into next week as well, 90s could return by next weekend.
Meanwhile, rain chances are going to be minimal... with isolated chances for storms possible Tuesday night then again on Thursday.