Friday night fight prompts changes to Dane County Fair

MADISON (WKOW) -- A confrontation at the Dane County Fair is changing the way it will operate for the rest of the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday anyone under 18 years old will have to be with an adult to get inside. Also, the fair will close at 7 p.m. instead of 11 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Alliant Energy Center said there was a fight in the parking lot Friday night. No one was hurt, and police reportedly were able to break it up quickly.

Venue administrators and security along with local law enforcement made the changes because of the confrontation.

A news release from the Alliant Energy Center reads as follows:

"The Dane County Fair will resume Saturday with the same access to family fun it has offered for decades. The Alliant Energy Center has been proud to host the fair and provide the community with a safe and secure venue."

Gates open at 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the fair's website.