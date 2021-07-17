Hair loss journey motivates entrepreneur to launch business

SUN PRARIE (WKOW) -- After four years of being an online store, the Roxci Rae Collection had its grand opening for its store location at 2045 McCoy Road in Sun Prairie.

Store owner, Dazarrea Ervins, became inspired to create Roxci Rae Collection after experiencing hair loss from stress and depression. She looked to various hair extension brands that could assist, but her issue got even worse. "I want to help other people that's going through the situation that I was going through, whether it's stress related depression, or just medical conditions," explained Ervins.

The black-woman-owned business features hair extensions, false mink lashes, skincare products, and haircare products.

"There are other hair care businesses in the Dane County area, but they are not black-owned... I want to be able to provide for my people and so that they can come to me and whatever they're looking for, I'll get it for them because I don't want us to have to go to anybody else," explained Ervins.

Ervins is happy to be able to provide a space for women to be able to enjoy themselves and find products that will put them at peace. "As women, I feel like a lot of times, we give, give, give and then we have like 10 minutes out the day. And even if it's 10 minutes out the day that you have for yourself using your good quality artesian body butters, your good quality lotions, it just like rejuvenates you and it pours love back into yourself," described Ervins.

Ervins would like to expand her collection to other places, including: Atlanta, Detroit, and California. She also wants to own her own shipping warehouse distribution center.

"This all started with a vision board. Dreams come true," explained Ervins.