Middleton police find shell casings after reported shots fire incident

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Middleton Police Department found several shell casings Saturday morning after they received a report of possible gunshots or fireworks in the same area Friday night.

Police responded to Century Avenue at Nightingale Lane around 11 p.m. Friday because of a report of possible gunshots or fireworks but didn't find any evidence.

According to officers, when they returned to the area Saturday morning, they found several shell casings on the 6900 block of Century Avenue.

The department reported there were no injuries or property damaged due to the incident.

The Middleton Police Department is investigating the incident and asked if you have any information or home surveillance that may have caught the shooting, contact them at (608)824-7300.