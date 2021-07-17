New Mexico wilderness area grows with large donation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is visiting her home state this weekend to celebrate what marks the largest wilderness land donation in the agency’s history. The donation from the Trust for Public Land increases the size of the Sabinoso Wilderness in northeastern New Mexico by nearly 50%. Haaland said Saturday that the expansion of the area will mean more public access for outdoor recreation as the Biden administration looks to conserve more land by 2030. The donation includes 15 square miles of rugged canyons, mesas covered by pinon and juniper woodlands, pockets of ponderosa pine trees and sections of grassland.