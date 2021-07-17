Quiet, sunny with some haze this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - A quiet weekend ahead for southern Wisconsin!

Some started off Saturday morning with foggy conditions due to clear skies and calm winds overnight. Although, at this point, the fog isn't much of a problem anymore although it could return for some Sunday morning.

High pressure is overhead, dominating the weather pattern this weekend.

There's a chance for some haze to the sky today and tomorrow due to wildfire smoke from the north invading southern Wisconsin yet again. Although, smoke is starting to clear today and will be in the 'low' range.

By tomorrow evening though, smoke will invade once again coming in from the northeast.

Expect a very bold, colorful sunset Sunday night. Sunset time in Madison is a little after 8:30 p.m.

Temperatures will likely warm into the 70s by Noon, which is where we stay majority of the day. Although, there's a good chance Madison will tap out in the low 80s for a high.

Warmer temperatures are likely for those to the west, with a potential high in the mid 80s.

All of us will be a bit warmer on Sunday, with highs in the mid 80s, possibly upper 80s to the west and a bit cooler to the eastern side of the state.

Dry weather continues Sunday and into the start of the work week, with temperatures warming.