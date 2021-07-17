Small plane crashes in southwestern Germany, several killed

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a small plane has crashed in southwestern Germany and several people have been killed. It wasn’t immediately clear exactly how many people died when the Piper aircraft came down in a woodland area near Steinenbronn, south of Stuttgart. The plane had taken off from Stuttgart Airport on Saturday morning. Rescue workers still had to recover the wreckage and the bodies. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear, but a flight recorder from the plane was found.