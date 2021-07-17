Thanasis Antetokounmpo enters health and safety protocols, ruled out for Game 5

PHOENIX (WKOW) -- Bucks Guard Thanasis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Game 5 of the NBA Finals. He has entered the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to the Bucks injury report.

Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer spoke to the media on Friday about the rise in COVID cases across the country.

“There’s a real push to stay safe, stay healthy, stay vigilant," Budenholzer said. "We are very close to the finish and are excited about finishing it strong.”

The NBA Finals are tied 2-2 with Game 5 taking place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona tonight at 8 PM on WKOW.