Afghanistan recalls diplomats to protest Pakistan attack

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan has withdrawn its ambassador from Pakistan after his daughter was abducted and brutally assaulted last week. The Afghan foreign ministry said Ambassador Najib Alikhil and other senior diplomats have been called back to Kabul while the attack on his daughter is investigated. The 26-year-old woman was abducted in the middle of the afternoon in the Pakistani capital, held for several hours and brutally attacked. Pakistan’s foreign ministry said it regretted Kabul’s decision. Pakistan’s past investigations of attacks on women has been criticized after police and even Prime Minister Imran Khan have blamed the victims.