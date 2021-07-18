Airport in Siberia halts operation because of wildfires

MOSCOW (AP) — An airport in the Siberian city of Yakutsk temporarily has halted operations after the municipality got covered in smoke from wildfires. Fifty other towns and settlements were also affected by the blazes. Russia has been plagued by widespread forest fires that have been blamed on unusually high temperatures and the neglect of fire safety rules. Sakha-Yakutia in northeastern Siberia has been the worst affected region lately. Local emergency officials said 187 fires raged in the region on Sunday. The total area engulfed by blazes has grown by 100,000 hectares (about 247,000 acres) in the past 24 hours.