Animal rescue organization provides safe alternative for to releasing exotic pets

MADISON (WKOW) -- J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue hosted an exotic pet drop-off at Aldo Leopold Park center Sunday.

J&R has been organizing local exotic pet surrender events for a year and a half, allowing people who either found or no longer can keep exotic pets. These animals include fish, turtles, birds, and even snakes.

Director of J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, John Moyles emphasized that regardless of the situation, no pet is turned away. "We never turn away a person or a pet in need. So if worse comes to worse, you can always contact us. And if it's something that we we can't really work with will we have a whole stack of people that we do work with that can help you out," explained Moyles.

Moyles wants to provide a judgment-free zone and create the best environments for these animals. "We do what we do to give people options for their unwanted pets other than releasing them to the wild," explained Moyles. "Because for fish and other exotic animals, there's very few resources out there for people that have pets like that, that they can take care of anymore."

Animals are at a greater risk when they are thrown into the wild, since domesticated pets lack the instincts needed to survive. Even animals like goldfish pose a threat when being thrown into the wildlife. "So with goldfish, when people let them go, they can survive in conditions that other fish can't so their population just explode, and they kind of take over," explained Moyles. "And that can cause problems for other wildlife down the line. So if you have a pet, you should definitely surrender it to either a rescue or a pet store."

After being handed off to Moyles, they take animals to their shelter in Menasha, in Winnebago County. Animals will then be taken care of until an appropriate home is found.

