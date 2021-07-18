Artist brings awareness to food insecurity through mural

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hy-Vee has partnered with a mural artist to bring awareness to their Summer Hunger Campaign.

For more of our local news coverage, click here.

The Summer Hunger Campaign partnered with Kellogg's, Dr. Pepper, and Chobani. Every time these products are sold, one meal will be given to a child in need.

East Washington Avenue's Hy-Vee Communication Specialist, Janelle Grunwald explained, "The summertime creates a lot of opportunity for hunger, unfortunately, since children are out of school and not getting the meals that they might need, that they usually get during the school year."

Hy-Vee decided a mural was the best way to bring awareness to this campaign, so they hired traveling artist Ray "Bubba" Sorensen to bring the vision to life.

"I have children myself. And so this was something that was very near and dear to my heart, and I don't want to see anyone go hungry, especially kids," explained Sorensen.

Sorensen is a Freedom Rock artist, and traditionally, he paints American flags, but this time he used his creativity for a new vision.

After a few sketches were created, Hy-Vee and Sorensen agreed on a simple mural. "It shows some basic food groups and it's bright and summery. That was kind of the goal, to not drag everybody down with what's an awful thing, but more to inspire them purchase these products," explained Sorensen.

Throughout the month of July, Sorensen will be traveling to different states to complete these murals that bring awareness to food insecurity. Hy-Vee plans on displaying the mural at the front for everyone to see. Money raised will also help Midwest food banks and children throughout the Madison area.