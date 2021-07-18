Brewers Royals game Tuesday time changed for Game 6 of NBA Finals

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced Sunday the first pitch of Tuesday's games is moved to avoid conflicting with Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Milwaukee.

The first pitch of the game against the Kansas City Royals was moved from 7:10 p.m. to 3:10 p.m. to prevent conflict with Game 6 of the NBA Finals, also in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Tip off of the game at Fiserv Forum is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Brewers fans with tickets to the game at American Family Field who are no longer able to attend will be offered comparable tickets to another game or their money back.

For more information, fans may contact the Brewers ticket office at 414-902-4000.