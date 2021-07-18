Burnes back in All-Star form, Brewers beat Reds 8-0 to sweep

CINCINNATI (AP) — Corbin Burnes returned to All-Star form, pitching sharply into the ninth inning and leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Cincinnati Reds 8-0 for a three-game sweep. The Brewers stretched their NL Central lead to seven games over second-place Cincinnati. Burnes dominated in his first outing since he was the losing pitcher for the National League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, when he went two innings and gave up two runs, including a 468-foot homer by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Burnes struck out 12 while allowing five hits and a walk in 8 1/3 innings, and finished with a 2.16 ERA. Christian Yelich and Willy Adames homered.