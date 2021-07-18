Southbound lanes of US HWY 151 in Sun Prairie reopen after rollover

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Department of Transportation report all southbound lanes of US HWY 151 in Sun Prairie were reopened at 12:20 p.m.

The Sun Prairie Police Department said the closure was caused by a vehicle rollover.

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Officials report a crash in Sun Prairie closes all southbound lanes of US HWY 151 Sunday.

The Sun Prairie Police Department is telling people to avoid US HWY 151 southbound between Windsor Street and Main Street due to a crash. All the lanes are closed.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened on US HWY 151 at Main Street around 11:50 a.m. They estimate the closure to last about two hours.

