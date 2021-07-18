Dry conditions and isolated rain chances return

MADISON (WKOW) - The next seven days will be more dry than wet, but some isolated rain chances are in the forecast.

The weekend will end with quiet conditions however, patchy fog may be possible Monday morning and the smoke overhead will be thicker.

The haze isn't bad now... but thicker smoke is on the way to end the weekend and start off the next work week. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/ovFH5ZBk1P — 27 Storm Track Weather (@27StormTrack) July 18, 2021

Despite the increasing smoke in the sky, the UV index will be high and our temperatures will be climbing into the mid to upper 80s.

The warmer than normal conditions will be sticking around throughout the next seven days and beyond; long range models suggest that the warmer than normal temperature trend will stick around into the start of August.

Rain chances over the next seven days will be isolated as well; Tuesday evening and overnight, along with Thursday, Friday and Saturday there are chances however, it's isolated. Not everyone will see a shower or storm, unfortunately.