Skip to Content

Final parade: Ex-Gov. Edwards carried to funeral site

12:38 pm National news from the Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The casket of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards has been removed from the state Capitol for transport by horse-drawn carriage to the site of his funeral. Bagpipes played as a state police honor guard carried the casket down the Capitol steps. The procession was then to head to the Old State Capitol for a private funeral. The four-term former governor, died last week at age 93. Edwards drew praise for leading a push for a new state constitution and bringing Black people into state government, among other accomplishments. But he also was frequently touched by accusations of wrongdoing and served eight years in prison. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content