Hotel prices skyrocket near Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks scored a victory over the Suns, in game five of the NBA Finals, in Phoenix, Saturday night. Game six is Tuesday, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Tickets for the game are expensive, and hotel rooms have nearly doubled in price, since the win.

Bucks Fan Justin Koehler ran into a price hike mid-game: "I was looking at halftime, near the stadium, about a half mile from the stadium, and the rooms were going for about $350," said Koehler. "Right after the game, I couldn't find anything for less than five-hundred fifty bucks. We ended up spending six-hundred, on a hotel room."

27 News checked prices for rooms near Fiserv Forum. If you're looking to score a room under $200, you can find them near West Allis. To get something under $100, you might have to stay near Waukesha.

Koehler ended up spending about $3,700, for two tickets, in section 218. "In the grand scheme of things, money doesn't matter," he said.

The Bucks are one win away from their first NBA title since 1971.