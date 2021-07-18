Skip to Content

Kosovo repatriates 11 of its citizens from Syria

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s interior minister says 11 Kosovar citizens have been repatriated from Syria. Xhelal Svecla on Sunday tweeted that the 11 citizens returned Saturday from conflict zones in Syria. He pledged to “continue our strong fight against extremism and terrorism.” No details were given on where the 11  were taken from or how many men, women or children were among them. The United States embassy in Pristina commended the repatriation. Two years ago Kosovo became the first country in Europe to repatriate 110 of its citizens from Syria and Iraq. 

